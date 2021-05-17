Marquette theater announces its summer shows

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Performing arts are coming back to one Marquette theater after two years.

Lake Superior Theater has announced this summer’s lineup.

Shows include The Last Five Years, Stage and Screen Cabaret, An Evening On The Lake, Ordinary Days, I’m Becoming My Mother, Superior Memories and the Franklin Park Band.

The number of castmates will be reduced this year but president, Peggy Frazier, said all staff has been fully vaccinated.

They are aiming to make guests feel as safe as possible when they visit the boathouse.

“So we have the filters in the air conditioning and thankfully we have this old building that’s basically got tons a wholes in it so we have great ventilation,” Frazier said.

The first show will be July 6.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.