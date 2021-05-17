Advertisement

Marquette theater announces its summer shows

The Boathouse Reopens: Lake Superior Theatre announces live summer shows.
The Boathouse Reopens: Lake Superior Theatre announces live summer shows.(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Performing arts are coming back to one Marquette theater after two years.

Lake Superior Theater has announced this summer’s lineup.

Shows include The Last Five Years, Stage and Screen Cabaret, An Evening On The Lake, Ordinary Days, I’m Becoming My Mother, Superior Memories and the Franklin Park Band.

The number of castmates will be reduced this year but president, Peggy Frazier, said all staff has been fully vaccinated.

They are aiming to make guests feel as safe as possible when they visit the boathouse.

“So we have the filters in the air conditioning and thankfully we have this old building that’s basically got tons a wholes in it so we have great ventilation,” Frazier said.

The first show will be July 6.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Multi-motorcycle crash in South Republic sends one person to hospital
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools to reopen Tuesday after alleged threat
Sign at Lakeshore Depot
Marquette County business owner responds to CDC mask recommendations
Road crash graphic.
Gladstone man dies following rollover crash in the Porcupine Mountains
The fire was at a house on 10th street in Escanaba.
Four people escape apartment fire in Escanaba

Latest News

Nicholas Suardini (Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Bayside soccer celebrating 25 years of children's soccer
Bayside soccer celebrating 25 years of children's soccer
Volunteers do not need any prior experience
Women’s Center in need of volunteers
"Face Masks Required" sign at Peter White Public Library
Mask confusion for businesses