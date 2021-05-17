Advertisement

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

31-year-old Nicholas Reid Suardini was last seen on Thursday at around 10:30 a.m.
Nicholas Suardini (Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been reported as missing.

31-year-old Nicholas Reid Suardini was last seen on Thursday at around 10:30 a.m. He was walking east on North Shore Road near Middle Road in Tilden Township, according to a post on the Marquette County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Suardini is 6′0 and around 185 Ibs. He has brown, medium length hear, blue eyes, and several tattoos. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, and dark grey or black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information that could assist in locating Nicholas Suardini is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line (906) 225-8441, send a message through the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, or submit a tip through the Sheriff’s Office App.

