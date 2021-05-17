Advertisement

Marquette County business owner responds to CDC mask recommendations

Sign at Lakeshore Depot
Sign at Lakeshore Depot(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After the CDC announced a change in mask requirements, businesses are still figuring out how to adjust.

Lakeshore Depot in Marquette announced it will still require customers and staff to wear masks.

Owner Michael Hainstock said some staff and customers are not fully vaccinated, and this decision was to make sure everyone entering the store felt safe and comfortable as well as continuing to follow guidelines.

“One of the issues that we’ve run into is that OSHA has not updated their guidance to employers just yet and so according to OSHA we are still required to ask people to wear a face mask including customers.”

The Depot still has all COVID-19 protocols in place and is offering curbside pickup.

