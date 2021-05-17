Kwik Trip to build store in Ironwood, its first Upper Michigan location

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular Midwest convenience store chain will be expanding to Upper Michigan next year.

Kwik Trip, Inc. has completed its site plan review process with the City of Ironwood, said Community Development Director Tom Bergman.

“All that is really left, is once they are starting construction, they can come in and get their general building permits,” Bergman told TV6 in a phone call Monday.

Bergman said Kwik Trip will be building the “biggest version of their stores” and it will be located at 220 and 260 Cloverland Drive/US-2 in Ironwood, between Cloverland Motors and Comfort Inn. He said this property is already zoned properly for what they plan to do there. Kwik Trip already has locations in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Kwik Trip is proposing a “state-of-the-art building that consists of full brick cladding, standing seam metal roof, store front aluminum openings and stucco accents.” The plan also includes landscaping, modern storm water facilities and parking.

The multi-million dollar plans are for a convenience store, 10 dispenser fuel area with a canopy, and a 2-lane diesel fueling canopy. The 24-hour store will feature products similar to other Midwest locations, including fresh meat, produce and bakery; cold food and beverages, tobacco products, lottery, ice and propane.

In site plan documents, the company said the site will create 25-30 new permanent jobs in the city, with a projected payroll of about $500,000 annually.

Bergman sees the project as a great asset to Ironwood, and sees the expansion into Michigan as a great thing for Ironwood, and the entire U.P.

“It definitely offers a unique asset to the community... My understanding is that they treat their employees really well, and that’s obviously a positive for our area. We want employers that treat their employees really well, so that’s great,” Bergman said.

The company says it enjoys being involved in the community.

“We pride ourselves in being an asset in the communities where we are located,” said Nate Byron, a Project Manager for Store Engineering, in site planning documents. “Families can walk or ride their bikes to our stores. Retirees on fixed income can access fresh groceries... We take pride in giving back to the communities we serve with charitable donations and by partnering with local non-profits.”

Bergman said this expansion into Michigan by Kwik Trips shows that Ironwood is on the radar of bigger companies.

“One of the things that kind of gets me excited about it, is the fact that we are on the radar for these bigger corporations, that it makes sense for their market share to come into our communities,” Bergman said. “I think that is a really good sign where we’re going in terms of that Ironwood...that the demand is here for that, and that they see this as a good opportunity to enter the state, to be their first step entering the state, is I think really good news for Ironwood, in the sense that we are at that point that we are starting to attract some of these bigger companies to the community.”

Bergman said he would not be surprised to see plans for more U.P. Kwik Trip locations in the next several years.

The planned 18-week construction of the new Kwik Trip in Ironwood is tentatively set to begin in May 2022.

TV6 has reached out to Kwik Trip for more information, but has not heard back at the time of posting.

