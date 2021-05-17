Advertisement

Jan. 6 riot suspect on house arrest after mountain lion kill

This photo from the Department of Justice shows Capitol riot suspect Patrick Montgomery.
This photo from the Department of Justice shows Capitol riot suspect Patrick Montgomery.(Source: Department of Justice via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A judge has ordered a Colorado hunting guide accused of assaulting a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot be placed on house arrest after prosecutors say he violated the conditions of his release by having a gun and shooting a mountain lion.

Monday’s order bars Patrick Montgomery from having firearms and hunting.

Prosecutors say he killed the mountain lion in March even though he was ordered not to have any illegal guns while the charges against him related to the Jan. 6 riot are pending.

They say Montgomery wasn’t allowed to have firearms because of a 1996 robbery conviction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Multi-motorcycle crash in South Republic sends one person to hospital
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
Gwinn Area Community Schools closed Monday after alleged threat
Sign at Lakeshore Depot
Marquette County business owner responds to CDC mask recommendations
The fire was at a house on 10th street in Escanaba.
Four people escape apartment fire in Escanaba
Troopers honoring those lost in the line of duty during Peace Officers Memorial Day
Two Michigan State Police troopers doing 24-hour run for Peace Officers Memorial Day

Latest News

Adam Price was located and arrested in Pacifica, California Sunday evening. Bellevue Police...
2 children found dead in Nebraska home; father arrested in California
FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on...
Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights
FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges
The pup was found at the bottom of a hole while a man was checking a property in metro Atlanta.
Fire crew rescues dog found in deep hole