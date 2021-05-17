Harris man celebrates 101 years of life with family

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Birthday celebrations are always a good reason to bring family together, but this birthday holds a little more value than most.

“I will be 101 years old,” Henry ‘Hank’ Kleikamp said as he celebrated his birthday Sunday. “And I’m sure of that because I was there.”

Born May 17, 1920, Kleikamp has done more than just witness his birth.

“I went through the roaring 20s,” he said. “The Great Depression.”

He retired 39 years ago but still cleans his house and plants in his garden.

The compassion he has for others stands out most, though.

Marie Kudej is the second oldest out of Hank’s seven kids. She remembers how he went out his way for everyone.

“I know my mom always used to say he would give the shirt off his back to anybody who needed it,” Kudej said.

“It don’t pay to go around hating people,” Kleikamp said. “You don’t win.”

Hank said his best memories come from raising a family and having 74 years of marriage with his late wife.

“Yeah, that was great, Kleikamp said. “Never a dull moment.”

“Every summer he had two big gardens and we would have to pull the weeds,” Kudej said. “He taught us how to work.”

Work was one of the things that kept Hank going. Throughout his career, he owned a farm and later worked as County Road Commissioner for 22 years.

He even found time to do his own projects.

“We moved here when I was four and before that we lived a mile away from here, but he built that house and that’s where we grew up. It’s still here.”

But there’s one key ingredient in Hank’s recipe for long life.

“To live that long,” he said. “The first thing to do is don’t die.

