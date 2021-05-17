Advertisement

Gwinn Area Community Schools closed after alleged threat

A board meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday night in the school library.
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn Area Community Schools is closed for all students and staff on Monday. According to the school’s Facebook page, the closure is due to the investigation of an alleged threat.

Superintendent Sandy Petrovitch says once the investigation is complete, the school will provide more information.

A board meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday night in the school library.

TV6 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

