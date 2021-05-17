Gwinn Area Community Schools closed after alleged threat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn Area Community Schools is closed for all students and staff on Monday. According to the school’s Facebook page, the closure is due to the investigation of an alleged threat.

Superintendent Sandy Petrovitch says once the investigation is complete, the school will provide more information.

A board meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday night in the school library.

TV6 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

