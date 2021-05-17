Gladstone man dies following rollover crash in the Porcupine Mountains

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gladstone man has died following a rollover crash in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Ontonagon County.

According to the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post, Troopers were dispatched to a rollover accident off of the 107th Engineers Memorial Highway near W. SP Service Road, near the Lake of the Clouds in the Porcupine Mountain.

A passerby discovered the vehicle at approximately 9:00 a.m. Saturday, May 15, and called 911, but is unclear at this time when the accident occurred.

MSP said it appears 31-year-old Jessie Lavigne, of Gladstone, was traveling north on the 107th Engineers Memorial Hwy. when he lost control of his 2006 Ford van on a curve. He ended up driving into the ditch, striking several trees and rolling over on to the passenger side.

Lavigne was unresponsive when first responders arrived and he had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Lavigne was transported to Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital by ambulance, but was later transported to UP Health System Marquette by Med-Flight where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office, Carp Lake Twp. First Responders, Beacon Ambulance and Dishaw Towing assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.