Forsyth Township Supervisor, Joe Boogren, announces run for 109th State House District seat

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Retired Navy Captain, small business owner, and Forsyth Township Supervisor Joe Boogren has declared his candidacy for State Representative.

Boogren, a 60-year-old Gwinn native, is a 32-year veteran who commanded a U.S. Navy Base and participated in combat operations in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq, receiving multiple citations for individual heroic action.

He began local public service with an appointment to the Gwinn School Board, before being elected to a full term. Boogren then ran for Forsyth Township Supervisor in 2016, winning his primary, general, and 2020 reelection campaigns.

“Here in the 109th District, we enjoy a diverse micro-economy centered on mining, logging, milling, small industries, and small businesses, all nestled in a paradise of nature that draws annual tourism numbers that exceed our population,” said Boogren. “We are blessed with abundant shoreline on two Great Lakes and innumerable inland lakes, rivers, and streams. There is a deft balancing act required to preserve their splendor while protecting our people’s jobs and facilitating commerce and responsible use, and I look forward to being your voice in that regard.”

Boogren also cites healthcare and prescription drug prices, insufficient revenue sharing for local governments, concern for small businesses, public education, and sending someone to Lansing who will continue the tradition of bipartisanship established by his predecessors.

“Our district has historically seated a representative who will vote the district, not just a geographic or ideological segment of it. I firmly believe that I am the candidate to continue that legacy. There is much important work to be done; from preserving the autonomy of our municipalities to pushing back on unfunded mandates and the escalating fiscal pressure on working families, small businesses and our schools. And so much more,” said Boogren.

Boogren lives in Gwinn with his wife Sue. They have six children and 11 grandchildren.

