Fire crew rescues dog found in deep hole

The pup was found at the bottom of a hole while a man was checking a property in metro Atlanta.
The pup was found at the bottom of a hole while a man was checking a property in metro Atlanta.(Source: Cobb County Animal Services)
By Ed Payne
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A dog is back with its owner after it was found at the bottom of a deep hole.

Ty McIntyre found the pup while checking a property northwest of Atlanta, according to a Facebook post from Cobb County Animal Services.

“Cobb Fire (Station 1) responded and with the help of ACO Huber the dog was freed unharmed,” an animal services Instagram post said. “The owner was located shortly after.”

Thank you to Mr. Ty McIntyre who found this sweet dog. He was checking a property and found the dog in a hole. Cobb Fire...

Posted by Cobb County Animal Services on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

It’s unclear how long the dog was in the hole.

