Esky Cleanup Committee still looking for volunteers

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual “Esky Cleanup” is held to encourage the community to clean downtown Escanaba after the long winter.

“It’s especially important this year because of the fact last year we couldn’t do it because of the pandemic and you can really kind of tell in some areas of downtown,” said Mike Daniels of the Esky Cleanup Committee.

This year, the event expanded to get all of downtown Escanaba ready for summer.

“We’ve expanded it to the whole Escanaba area networks out well. We’ve got groups taking different areas, parks, businesses, things like that,” said Daniels.

Throughout this week, volunteers will clean up various parts of downtown leading up to the main event on Saturday.

“Registration will start at nine, the cleanup will be from 10 till noon in the downtown area. After that, will have a thank you party for everybody that participated over the past week,” said Daniels.

The thank you party includes food, music and refreshments. Volunteers are still needed for Saturday.

“This is something that one on I think in the 40s or 50s it was revived a number of years ago,” said Daniels.

People will clean up trash, sweep sidewalks and pull weeds all to make downtown Escanaba a place they are proud to call home.

“Wear your dirty clothes, we’re gonna put you to work. We’ve got all kinds of areas that need some TLC as we slide into summer,” said Daniels.

