Copper Country fishing season begins

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The race is on between fish and anglers in the Copper Country.

As Saturday marked opening day for walleye fishing in Upper Michigan, things are casting off to a great start.

“I heard that right by White City and Jacobsville they’ve been trolling the cuts there,” said Richard Freeman, Northwoods Sporting Goods owner. “They’ve actually been catching quite a bit of fish.”

Freeman said people are eager to get fishing, and that interest has only grown from last summer’s restrictions.

He also said looking forward, people should expect a busy fishing season.

“Get your stuff now,” said Freeman. “I just had one of my distributors in here and he said it’s harder and harder to find stuff.”

Northwood Sporting Goods also sells all kinds of bait for catching trophy fish.

“Every adult needs a license,” said Freeman. “17 or older needs a license, 16 and under the children can fish for free.”

He explained that adults don’t need one if it’s just their kid fishing as long as they don’t touch the pole.

And finally, people should be vigilant of certain areas that have fishing restrictions.

If you’re not sure, getting in touch with the DNR is your safest bet for up-to-date rules and regulations.

