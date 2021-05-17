Advertisement

Bayside Soccer celebrates 25 years

Girls playing soccer for Bayside Soccer.
Girls playing soccer for Bayside Soccer.
By Grace Blair
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County’s Bayside Soccer is celebrating 25 years of children playing soccer.

The organization serves eight to 19-year-olds through various skill-level leagues. There’s also an adult league for all skill levels. Right now, there’s more than 400 kids in the program.

Bayside Soccer is also part of the Positive Coaching Alliance, encouraging positivity from your children’s coaches.

“We have the beautiful Besse soccer complex which is the only soccer complex in Delta County,” said Tana Porath, director of Bayside Soccer.

Registration is closed for the season but if you or your child is interested in playing soccer, next year’s registration opens mid-March.

Bayside Soccer says the group would one day love to see Bay College utilize the soccer fields with its own soccer team.

