Advertisement

AT&T to combine media operations with Discovery in $43 billion deal

AT&T will combine its sprawling media operations with Discovery in a $43 billion deal as...
AT&T will combine its sprawling media operations with Discovery in a $43 billion deal as cord-cutting threatens broadcast media.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T will combine its massive media operations that include CNN HBO, TNT and TBS in a $43 billion deal with Discovery, the owner of lifestyle networks including the Food Network and HGTV.

Faced with cord-cutting and incursions by streaming services, major broadcast media companies have retrenched and sought strength through mergers.

The deal announced Monday would create a separate media company with households increasingly abandoning cable and satellite TV, looking instead at Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

In the all-stock deal, AT&T will receive $43 billion in a combination of cash, debt securities, and WarnerMedia’s retention of certain debt. AT&T shareholders will receive stock representing 71% of the new company and Discovery stockholders will own 29% of the new company. The transaction is considered a

AT&T had pushed into the streaming sector through HBO Max, a direct competitor with Netflix, Apple, Disney and Comcast. Discovery launched a standalone streaming service called Discovery Plus this year.

The deal to give up its media business marks a major shift by AT&T, which fought hard to push a transaction through in 2018 to buy Time Warner for $85.4 billion with the Justice Department trying to block the deal on anti-competitive reasons.

The deal is expected to close by the middle of next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Multi-motorcycle crash in South Republic sends one person to hospital
The fire was at a house on 10th street in Escanaba.
Four people escape apartment fire in Escanaba
Troopers honoring those lost in the line of duty during Peace Officers Memorial Day
Two Michigan State Police troopers doing 24-hour run for Peace Officers Memorial Day
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Masks will no longer be required for anyone outdoors.
New MDHHS mask guidelines bring Upper Michigan a step closer to pre-pandemic life

Latest News

FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
Officer charged in death of Daunte Wright to appear in court
Melinda Gates, who recently filed a petition for divorce from husband and Microsoft founder...
High-profile divorces impact philanthropy
The show is coming up in June at the Ore Dock Brewery in Marquette
Record show returning to Marquette for the first time since 2019
FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his...
Durst trial to resume after long delay; will jury be ready?