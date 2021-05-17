Areas of a.m. patchy fog, then clearing up towards a warm, mostly sunny Monday

Building high pressure systems over the Great Lakes region and Northern Plains bring an overall benign weather pattern to the Upper Peninsula, keeping a Canadian Prairies-based cold front from progressing into the U.P. A southerly wind component strengthens overnight, resulting in gusts over 15 mph and an influx of Lake Michigan-based moisture into the U.P. Patchy a.m. fog is possible with dense areas mainly near Lake Michigan shore locations.

Fog is expected to dissipate overall by midday, with mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon -- with the exception of a few rain showers and a stray thunderstorm over the western interior as a result of surface heating plus lake-breeze convergence.

The warm air pattern persists throughout the week as the upper level ridge continues building over the Great Lakes region. In addition to the southern influx of warm air is the arrival of Gulf of Mexico moisture -- a Great Plains-system picks up Gulf moisture during the middle of the week and steers the warm, moist air towards the Upper Peninsula. Rain chances begin early Wednesday and continues on towards the weekend -- thunderstorms also possible during the second half of the week.

Monday: Areas of patchy a.m. fog, dense near the Lake Michigan shoreline (visibility <1 mile), otherwise mostly sunny; in the afternoon, slight chance of rain showers and a stray thunderstorm over the western interior; warm

>Highs: 60s-80 (warmest inland)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds towards the evening

>Highs: 80

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms; breezy

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 80

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 80

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 70s

