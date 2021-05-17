AAA: State average gas price drops by a penny this week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan decreased slightly, despite some metro areas seeing averages at or above $3 a gallon. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.95 per gallon for regular unleaded, 1 cent less than last week. This price is 17 cents more than this time last month and $1.11 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $44 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $5 from when prices were their highest last January.

Last Wednesday, the Colonial Pipeline announced the restart of pipeline operations. From the time the pipeline was taken offline on Friday, May 7, the national gas price average has increased 9 cents. That pushed the average to $3.04 – the highest since October 2014.

The national average will likely continue to see fluctuation in the next few days and the states where prices have spiked will see some relief as the pipeline becomes fully operational.

“The restart of the pipeline is very positive news for motorists,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “While impact won’t be seen immediately and motorists in affected areas can expect a few more days of limited fuel supply, relief is coming. This is an especially good update ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.00 per gallon, which is the highest since October of 2018. This price is 4 cents more than last week’s average and $1.18 more than this same time last year.

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.07), Metro Detroit ($3.00), Traverse City ($2.99)

Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($2.87), Lansing ($2.88), Jackson ($2.89)

