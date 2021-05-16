Two Michigan State Police troopers doing 24-hour run for Peace Officers Memorial Day

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you were in the Gladstone area or driving on US-2 Saturday morning, you would think Michigan State Police troopers Shane Hauff and Joshua Stinson would be doing a regular training run. For 24 hours, though, it is much more than that.

“It’s to honor people who have given their life in this line of duty and those who give their lives in other professions every day,” Hauff explained.

Saturday marked Peace Officers Memorial Day, dedicated to officers and troopers across the country who lost their lives while serving the public.

Beginning at the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post, Hauff and Stinson are running 54 miles to where US-41 and M-28 cross in Marquette County in honor of lost MSP troopers. Throughout the run, both men take turns doing a special assignment.

“Every mile on the mile going down US-2 and up US-41,” he said, “you will see two flags: one representing a trooper and the other representing the United States.”

Hauff says he is running for state trooper Caleb Starr, who died last year.

“He was a recent graduate and was killed in the line of duty by a drunk driver,” he stated.

After one of the troopers planted the flags, that trooper would do ten pushups for a little more exercise.

Hauff has this to say to those currently in law enforcement.

“Just stay safe,” he said. “Do what you are trained to do, and use your training appropriately. Serve the public. That is what we are here to do.”

Both troopers hope to make it to the intersection of US-41 and M-28 in Harvey by 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 16th.

