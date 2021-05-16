Sunday morning cloudiness and patchy fog, with gradual clearing into the afternoon

A low pressure system over Southern Minnesota brings in moist southerly air to the Upper Peninsula early Sunday, resulting in morning cloudiness and chances of sprinkles and patchy fog (especially in the interior). Drier air aloft will lead to gradual clearing in the late afternoon and evening.

An upper level high system kicks off the warming trend as soon as Monday in the U.P. with daytime highs in the 80s possible especially for inland areas.

The warming trend looks to last throughout the forecast period, though the associated southerly air flow will bring in abundant moisture originating from the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in rain chances during the second half of the week.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a.m. patchy fog and chances of isolated light rain showers/sprinkles; gradual clearing into the afternoon; south breezes 10-20 mph

>Highs: 60s-70 (warmest interior)

Monday: Patchy a.m. fog -- otherwise mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 80

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 80

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain showers; breezy south winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of light to moderate rainfall

>Highs: 70

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of light to moderate rainfall

>Highs: 70s

Saturday, Armed Forces Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.