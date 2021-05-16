Advertisement

NMU’s Johnson wins in final meet of the season

Courtesy: NMU
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPERVILLE, Illi. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Track & Field team’s season officially came to an end at the Dr. Keeler Invitational hosted by North Central College where the lone Wildcat competitor ended the day at the top of the podium.

FINISHING FIRST

Freshman Selena Johnson concluded her excellent debut season for NMU with a win in the Triple Jump. Johnson registered a mark of 11.62m to take the top spot for the Wildcats.

UP NEXT

The meet marks the end of the season for NMU Track and Field. For the fourth-straight GLIAC Outdoor Championship meet, the Wildcats finished with a top-five spot. This year the team collected fourth place.

NMU also had two All-GLIAC Team members for 2021 as Selena Johnson earned a spot on the First Team and senior Nina Augsten landed on the Second Team.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks will no longer be required for anyone outdoors.
New MDHHS mask guidelines bring Upper Michigan a step closer to pre-pandemic life
FILE
Multi-motorcycle crash in South Republic sends one person to hospital
The fire was at a house on 10th street in Escanaba.
Four people escape apartment fire in Escanaba
Five people from Bark River sitting on a couch.
Bark River residents win ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Finlandia Baseball ends season with two losses to UW-Stout
Finlandia Baseball keeps setting records despite losses
Bucks roll through shorthanded Pacers
Tigers sweep Royals for fourth straight win