Advertisement

Multi-motorcycle crash in South Republic sends one person to hospital

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is in the hospital after a multi-motorcycle crash in Southern Marquette County on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on M-95 in South Republic.

According to the Republic Township Fire Department, at least five motorcycles were involved.

A second person was injured but was checked out at the scene.

Traffic diverted off of M-95 and onto Evergreen Street until the crash scene cleared up.

Michigan State Police also reported to the crash site.

TV6 will provide more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masking in Michigan.
Michigan announces updated mask guidelines following CDC recommendations
Masks will no longer be required for anyone outdoors.
New MDHHS mask guidelines bring Upper Michigan a step closer to pre-pandemic life
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Meth arrest graphic.
Houghton man arrested on meth charge following 3-month investigation
Five people from Bark River sitting on a couch.
Bark River residents win ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’

Latest News

Around 120 boys and girls gather for fun pioneeing-themed weekend
Camp Hiawatha hosts Spring Camporee for Boy Scouts of America
Troopers honoring those lost in the line of duty during Peace Officers Memorial Day
Two Michigan State Police troopers doing 24-hour run for Peace Officers Memorial Day
Warming Center and RATI Board of Directors become staff for the day
Owner Sarah Bahrman’s bridal shop features tuxedo rentals and off-the-rack wedding dresses for...
Madisons Bridal Boutique celebrates grand opening in Harvey