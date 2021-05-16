Multi-motorcycle crash in South Republic sends one person to hospital

SOUTH REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is in the hospital after a multi-motorcycle crash in Southern Marquette County on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on M-95 in South Republic.

According to the Republic Township Fire Department, at least five motorcycles were involved.

A second person was injured but was checked out at the scene.

Traffic diverted off of M-95 and onto Evergreen Street until the crash scene cleared up.

Michigan State Police also reported to the crash site.

TV6 will provide more updates as they become available.

