Finlandia Baseball ends season with two losses to UW-Stout

MENOMINIE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Four players had three hits each as the Finlandia University baseball team (0-37, 0-28 WIAC) lost 14-6 and 11-5 to UW-Stout (21-17, 16-12 WIAC), Saturday afternoon at Nelson Field.

Game 1

UW-Stout took a 3-0 lead heading into the fifth inning. Sophomore Josh Merced singled and moved to second on a wild pitch. Senior Sawyer Murrell singled and moved to second on the throw home.

A wild pitch scored Merced and pushed Murrell to third. Murrell then stole home to make it 3-2. In the sixth inning, two walks and a single loaded the bases for Merced. He ripped a double to left center field to drive in two runs.

That made it 4-3, Lions. The Blue Devils scored six over the next two innings to try and put the game away. In the eighth inning, freshman Jacob Mead reached on an error, senior Nik Geiser singled and freshman Harrison Kampf drew a walk.

A sacrifice fly scored Mead and moved Geiser to third. Merced singled to score Geiser and make it 9-6. Stout scored five in the bottom of the inning to take the game.

For Finlandia, Merced had three hits, scored a run and drove in three runs. Sophomore Brandon Hale (0-7) gave up 12 hits, six runs with four earned and struck out two in six innings.

For UW-Stout, Alex Mahaz (3-0) gave up two hits, two runs with one earned and walked two in 2.3 innings.

Game 2

UW-Stout led 1-0 after three innings. In the fourth inning, Mead singled and went to third on a single from senior Austin Green. Freshman Jacob Godoshian singled to move Green to second and score Mead.

Murrell singled and the ball was mishandled. That allowed Green to score, Godoshian to reach third and Murrell to advance to second. A fielder’s choice got Godoshian out and put freshman Chance White at first.

Following a strikeout, freshman Joe Galindo singled to score Murrell and move White to third. A single by freshman Jordan D’Angelo pushed White across the plate.

That made it 4-1, FinnU. UW-Stout would score eight over the next three innings to effectively end the game.

For Finlandia, D’Angelo had three hits while Galindo, Godoshian and Murrell had two hits each. Freshman Eastyn Culp (0-6) gave up nine hits, seven runs with six earned, walked three and struck out one in four innings.

For UW-Stout, Brock Burg (3-2) gave up 11 hits, four runs, walked one and struck out six in six innings.

Finlandia has concluded the 2021 season.

