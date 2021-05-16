Advertisement

Camp Hiawatha hosts Spring Camporee for Boy Scouts of America

By Matt Price
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, Boy Scouts of America troops from around the Upper Peninsula came together for the first Spring Camporee in two years.

Around 120 boys and girls are currently at Camp Hiawatha in Munising for events that test their pioneering skills. Those include building things from poles, lashings, and ropes.

Certain events include a chariot race, monkey bridge walk, and disc golf.

The camporee also has a point system where troops are judged based on teamwork, participation, and behavior.

“I slept overnight here, and {the kids} were loud for quite a while,” said Hiawathaland District Spring Camporee chairman Mark Rose. “It’s good to see them all together, having fun outside, and seeing them with peers from other areas.”

The troop with the most points will be awarded a trophy at the end of the event Sunday morning.

