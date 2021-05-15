Advertisement

Work begins on new K.I. Sawyer Fitness Trail

The fitness stations from the old military training track are being rebuilt.
Ryan Lipinski, his wife, and some friends worked to rebuild the fitness stations.
By Mary Houle
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Work started on the K.I. Fitness Trail Saturday, breaking ground on a two-year process of raising money and gathering materials.

The K.I. Sawyer Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Ryan Lipinski, his wife, and some friends spent the majority of Saturday rebuilding 12 of the original fitness stations from what used to be a military training track.

The new trail will be used year-round; in the summer for fitness and hiking, and in the winter for cross country skiing.

In total, it is a mile-and-a-half long.

Lipinski estimates the trail will be open for public use sometime next week.

“People like myself who, I have Parkinson’s, and one of these fitness stations is basically the same kind of stuff I do in physical therapy. It just gives us something to do so that we don’t have to drive halfway across the U.P. to enjoy stuff,” says Lipinski.

Educational signs from the Sault Tribe will be posted along the trail, in both local tribal language and English.

Lipinski says this is just one of many projects the Sawyer Community Alliance is working on in the Sawyer area.

