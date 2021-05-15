Advertisement

Warming Center and RATI Board of Directors become staff for the day

This opportunity gave staff the day off while board members were able to learn more about the daily work that goes into running the center.
(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, the Board of Directors for the Room at the Inn and the Warming Center got firsthand experience in what it’s like working on the frontlines of the center.

Board members filled in for the staff and volunteers to run the center for the day. They prepared meals, cleaned, and interacted with guests.

This opportunity gave staff the day off while board members were able to learn more about the daily work that goes into running the center.

“The board here is going to get some boots on the ground experience learning what we deal with day to day and then in our board meetings or just in the general function of our operation, that’s going to help all of us be more well-rounded in our perspectives,” Room at the Inn Executive Director Nick Emmendorfer said.

Emmendorfer said this experience will help to make better decisions about operations in the future.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masking in Michigan.
Michigan announces updated mask guidelines following CDC recommendations
Masks will no longer be required for anyone outdoors.
New MDHHS mask guidelines bring Upper Michigan a step closer to pre-pandemic life
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Meth arrest graphic.
Houghton man arrested on meth charge following 3-month investigation
Five people from Bark River sitting on a couch.
Bark River residents win ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’

Latest News

Troopers honoring those lost in the line of duty during Peace Officers Memorial Day
Two Michigan State Police troopers doing 24-hour run for Peace Officers Memorial Day
Owner Sarah Bahrman’s bridal shop features tuxedo rentals and off-the-rack wedding dresses for...
Madisons Bridal Boutique celebrates grand opening in Harvey
Ryan Lipinski, his wife, and some friends worked to rebuild the fitness stations.
Work begins on new K.I. Sawyer Fitness Trail
The fire was at a house on 10th street in Escanaba.
Four people escape apartment fire in Escanaba