Warming Center and RATI Board of Directors become staff for the day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, the Board of Directors for the Room at the Inn and the Warming Center got firsthand experience in what it’s like working on the frontlines of the center.

Board members filled in for the staff and volunteers to run the center for the day. They prepared meals, cleaned, and interacted with guests.

This opportunity gave staff the day off while board members were able to learn more about the daily work that goes into running the center.

“The board here is going to get some boots on the ground experience learning what we deal with day to day and then in our board meetings or just in the general function of our operation, that’s going to help all of us be more well-rounded in our perspectives,” Room at the Inn Executive Director Nick Emmendorfer said.

Emmendorfer said this experience will help to make better decisions about operations in the future.

