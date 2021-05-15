Advertisement

Universal Orlando Resort to no longer require masks outdoors

People who visit Universal Studios Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re...
People who visit Universal Studios Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re enjoying the outdoor parts of the park.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - People who visit Universal Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re enjoying the outdoor parts of the park.

The park announced the changes to their safety guidelines on Saturday.

Masks are still required inside the park’s shops and restaurants, as well as at their attractions.  The park says visitors have to wear masks from when they line up for a ride, until they exit it.

As for social distancing, Universal is trying to keep guests three feet apart.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masking in Michigan.
Michigan announces updated mask guidelines following CDC recommendations
Meth arrest graphic.
Houghton man arrested on meth charge following 3-month investigation
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A Wisconsin woman won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 Grand Wild Time instant game.
Wisconsin woman wins $300K with Michigan Lottery ticket bought in Iron Mountain
The Copper Range Depot used to be a train station. Now, it's going to be a restaurant.
Copper Range Depot to open soon

Latest News

Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their...
Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media
The fire was at a house on 10th street in Escanaba.
House fire in Escanaba
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2009 file photo, Damon Weaver, 10, walks in a park near his home in...
Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23
SEMCO reports natural gas outages in Western Marquette County
The virtual event took place Saturday, May 15th.
Calumet Electronics female engineers inspire young women in Michigan to pursue aerospace careers