SEMCO reports natural gas outages in Western Marquette County

Homes affected are mainly in the national mine area, along County Road 476 and Saginaw Street.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TILDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - SEMCO Energy in Negaunee Township reported a natural gas outage Friday evening, effecting about 150 people in Western Marquette County.

Crews from SEMCO worked into early Saturday morning to turn off and depressurize the systems in affected homes.

A SEMCO spokesperson says crews have to visit each home with outages and make sure appliances are working correctly. A resident needs to be home at the time crews arrive.

Though crews did a major portion of the work Friday night, some homes are still experiencing outages.

SEMCO says to call 1-888-427-1427 to report outages.

