Marquette Diocese ordains two new Deacons

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Catholic Diocese welcomed two new Deacons during an ordination ceremony Friday afternoon. Christian Flagstadt and Brandon Yanni were ordained by Bishop John Doerfler.

Flagstadt is from the Gladstone area and Yanni is from Sault Ste. Marie. Both have been studying at the seminary in Detroit.

“I’m really excited and really honored to be ordained today and to begin ordained ministry and to assist the priests throughout this year and just to continue to grow on this path toward ordination into the priesthood next spring,” said newly ordained Deacon, Flagstadt.

“It’s about spreading the gospel, bringing people closer to know Christ, to know the church and then also equipping them to go out and spread the gospel themselves and to evangelize to grow in their faith so they can help spread it to others,” said newly ordained Deacon, Yanni.

Flagstadt is being assigned to Our Lady of Peace in Ironwood for the summer before returning to seminary. Yanni will be helping out at the L’Anse parish before completing his last year of seminary down in Detroit.

