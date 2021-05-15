Advertisement

Marquette Diocese ordains two new Deacons

Two new Deacons are ordained in Marquette
Two new Deacons are ordained in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Catholic Diocese welcomed two new Deacons during an ordination ceremony Friday afternoon. Christian Flagstadt and Brandon Yanni were ordained by Bishop John Doerfler.

Flagstadt is from the Gladstone area and Yanni is from Sault Ste. Marie. Both have been studying at the seminary in Detroit.

“I’m really excited and really honored to be ordained today and to begin ordained ministry and to assist the priests throughout this year and just to continue to grow on this path toward ordination into the priesthood next spring,” said newly ordained Deacon, Flagstadt.

“It’s about spreading the gospel, bringing people closer to know Christ, to know the church and then also equipping them to go out and spread the gospel themselves and to evangelize to grow in their faith so they can help spread it to others,” said newly ordained Deacon, Yanni.

Flagstadt is being assigned to Our Lady of Peace in Ironwood for the summer before returning to seminary. Yanni will be helping out at the L’Anse parish before completing his last year of seminary down in Detroit.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masking in Michigan.
Michigan announces updated mask guidelines following CDC recommendations
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
A Wisconsin woman won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 Grand Wild Time instant game.
Wisconsin woman wins $300K with Michigan Lottery ticket bought in Iron Mountain
Mugshot for Matthew John Ance.
Iron Mountain man faces 12 charges related to possession of child sexually abusive material
Remo Valetino Perry mugshot.
Marquette man arrested on child sexually abusive material charges

Latest News

The Keweenaw Natural Areas works to preserve lands like these above.
Nonprofit acquires massive recreation area for public
Bark River family wins America's Funniest Home Videos prize
Bark River family wins America's Funniest Home Videos prize
Keweenaw Natural Areas acquires massive recreation area for public use
Keweenaw Natural Areas acquires massive recreation area for public use
Marquette Catholic diocese ordains two deacons
Marquette Catholic diocese ordains two deacons