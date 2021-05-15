Madisons Bridal Boutique celebrates grand opening in Harvey

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - May flowers bring new ventures, as Madisons Bridal Boutique celebrated their grand opening Saturday.

Owner Sarah Bahrman bought Dan’s Bridal & Tuxedo in Downtown Marquette last March, moving the venue to Harvey.

Her new bridal shop features tuxedo rentals and over 50 wedding dresses off-the-rack from sizes six to 24 -- making it possible to fit the ideal gown and take it home on the same day.

Bahrman is excited about opening in time for the summer wedding season and connecting with her prospective guests.

“Instead of being a cut-and-dry, ‘what size do you wear’, ‘this is how much it’s going to cost’, I want to celebrate it with them. Like on how excited they are that they found what they’re going to get married in. Because of COVID, a lot of people are looking to change their date. So, it’s nice that we can get tuxes out the week you come in to get measured,” she said.

Madisons Bridal Boutique is located near the US-41 and M-28 intersection in Harvey -- next door to Anytime Fitness health club.

The boutique is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

They’re offering 10% off your bridal gown if you make an appointment during this month of May.

They can be contacted by phone at 906-241-7785 and by email at madisonsbridal@gmail.com.

