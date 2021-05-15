Finlandia Baseball keeps setting records despite losses

MENOMINIE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Senior Nik Geiser knocked down another record as the Finlandia University baseball team (0-35, 0-26 WIAC) lost 9-0 and 11-1 to UW-Stout (19-17, 14-12 WIAC), Friday afternoon at Nelson Field.

Game 1

Finlandia had runners on base in each of the first five innings. UW-Stout took a 3-0 lead into the fifth where it scored five runs to seal the game.

For Finlandia, senior Nate Johnson (0-1) gave up 11 hits, nine runs with five earned, walked four and struck out three in 5.7 innings.

For UW-Stout, James Palmer (6-3) gave up two hits, walked three and struck out 11 in six innings.

Game 2

In the second inning, freshman Jacob Godoshian singled with one out. The Blue Devils got two outs, then scored seven in the bottom half of the inning to take control.

For Finlandia, senior Nik Geiser had two hits and scored a run. He has now played in 122 games, breaking the record of 121 by Joey Krug (2016-19). The Lions also broke team records for at-bats (1014) and putouts (743) in a season.

Freshman Jacob Mead (0-4) gave up six hits, seven runs with two earned and walked two in 1.3 innings.

For UW-Stout, Jace Baumann (2-4) gave up seven hits, one run, walked one and struck out five in seven innings.

Finlandia closes the 2021 season on the road vs. UW-Stout, Saturday, May 15. The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m. CST

