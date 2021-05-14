Warm Weather Continues with a Chance of Showers Western U.P. Saturday

Saturday: Mostly sunny east, more clouds central, mainly cloudy west; chance of showers developing west half during the afternoon

Highs: mainly 60s, coolest far west and along the shores of the Great Lakes

Sunday: Chance of scattered morning showers east, clearing during the day from the west

Highs: 60s, coolest near the Great Lakes

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm

Highs: 70s west, near 70 east with the coolest readings near Lake Michigan

Tuesday: Continued warm with mainly sunny skies

Highs: near 70 into the 70s

Warm weather will continue through the week with a chance of some much-needed rain late in the week.

