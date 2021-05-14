Warm Weather Continues with a Chance of Showers Western U.P. Saturday
The Shower Threat Spreads Eastward Saturday Night
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Saturday: Mostly sunny east, more clouds central, mainly cloudy west; chance of showers developing west half during the afternoon
Highs: mainly 60s, coolest far west and along the shores of the Great Lakes
Sunday: Chance of scattered morning showers east, clearing during the day from the west
Highs: 60s, coolest near the Great Lakes
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm
Highs: 70s west, near 70 east with the coolest readings near Lake Michigan
Tuesday: Continued warm with mainly sunny skies
Highs: near 70 into the 70s
Warm weather will continue through the week with a chance of some much-needed rain late in the week.
