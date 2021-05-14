Advertisement

Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees

By Ed Payne
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks, the company announced Friday.

The decision also applies to Sam’s Club stores.

“Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs,” a company statement said. “We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.”

Masks still must be worn where required by state or local laws.

Walmart said it won’t ask shoppers if they’ve been vaccinated.

Workers can stop wearing masks on May 18. Walmart is offering them a $75 incentive for getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masking in Michigan.
Michigan announces updated mask guidelines following CDC recommendations
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
A Wisconsin woman won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 Grand Wild Time instant game.
Wisconsin woman wins $300K with Michigan Lottery ticket bought in Iron Mountain
Mugshot for Matthew John Ance.
Iron Mountain man faces 12 charges related to possession of child sexually abusive material
Remo Valetino Perry mugshot.
Marquette man arrested on child sexually abusive material charges

Latest News

Art by Gray Kotila.
Comic artist’s work on display
Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.
Del. university uses government stimulus to cancel some student debt
The new trail, 38 Special, was just completed in Norway yesterday.
Dickinson Trail Network looking for volunteers to help clean-up trails in Norway
Fox Negaunee pays for lunch for UPHS-Bell hospital workers
Fox Negaunee pays for lunch for UPHS-Bell hospital workers
2021 Trike A Thon at Saint Francis in Manistique
Preschoolers raise almost $7,000 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital