UGL health care providers urge COVID-19 vaccination through community letter

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Health care providers working at Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center locations throughout Upper Michigan have just one message for residents: Get your COVID-19 vaccine.

A letter sent out Friday, signed by more than 40 providers, gave several reasons to why U.P. residents who aren’t vaccinated should be.

“If you’ve been on the fence, or you’ve been ‘waiting to see what happens,’ now’s the time to take action before new, worse COVID-19 variants – possibly resistant to vaccination – arrive and spread in the Upper Peninsula,” part of the letter reads.

The providers also said that being fully vaccinated helps everyone in Upper Michigan communities be able to work and perform vital tasks to keep everything running smoothly.

An entire transcript of the letter can be read below.

Dear Neighbors, Family, Friends, and Patients,

As healthcare providers, we dedicate our lives to the health of our patients and the community as a whole. For the past year, we’ve been devoting all our hearts, souls, and minds to battling this pandemic. Apart from simply wanting to be able to go to a restaurant, work, school, and church like we used to, our constant prayer is that the health of everyone we know and love will be preserved for years to come.

That’s why we’re writing today to encourage you to get your COVID-19 vaccine. If you’ve been on the fence, or you’ve been “waiting to see what happens,” now’s the time to take action before new, worse COVID-19 variants – possibly resistant to vaccination – arrive and spread in the Upper Peninsula. The vaccines are safe – far safer than getting infected – even if you’re young and otherwise healthy. We wouldn’t recommend anything to you we wouldn’t be willing to take ourselves – or to have our children and families get, and since we’re all doing well since getting our shots, we’re encouraging them to get in line for their vaccines right alongside you!

Still not convinced? What about our business community? Our sports teams? Our houses of worship? Our schools? Being vaccinated helps all of them to be able to perform their vital functions in our communities. This pandemic has been as disruptive to our lives, our businesses, our pastimes, our faith, and our education as a war – maybe more so. If we pull together, we can beat this. If we sit on the sidelines, who knows how much longer this will go on or if it will get worse? You trust us with your health in everything else. Trust us now about the vaccines.

Yours in health, Zach DeYoung, MD and the Physicians, Physician Assistants, and Nurse Practitioners of Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center:

