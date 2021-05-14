Advertisement

Tigers sweep Royals for fourth straight win

Fulmer earns second save
(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Michael Fulmer shut down Kansas City’s ninth-inning rally for his second save, and the Detroit Tigers’ won 4-3 to extend the Royals’ losing streak to 11 games. Detroit led 4-1 entering the ninth, but Kansas City scored twice off Gregory Soto on a groundout by Carlos Santana and an RBI single from Salvador Perez. Fulmer relieved Soto and got a popout from Jorge Soler and struck out Andrew Benintendi swinging to end it. The Royals led the AL Central at the start of this skid but are now 16-20.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
A Wisconsin woman won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 Grand Wild Time instant game.
Wisconsin woman wins $300K with Michigan Lottery ticket bought in Iron Mountain
Remo Valetino Perry mugshot.
Marquette man arrested on child sexually abusive material charges
Mugshot for Matthew John Ance.
Iron Mountain man faces 12 charges related to possession of child sexually abusive material
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Bucks roll through shorthanded Pacers
Brewers a break in eighth inning to defeat St. Louis
Tigers brush off Royals, Cabrera sets MLB Record for Venezuelans
Detroit Lions 2021 schedule released