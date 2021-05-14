Advertisement

Scientists urge restoration of federal gray wolf protections

115 wildlife conservation experts sent a letter to President Biden on Thursday.
Gray wolf photo.
Gray wolf photo.(Canva/WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - A group of scientists is urging the Biden administration to return gray wolves to the federal endangered species list.

In a letter Thursday, 115 wildlife conservation experts say state governments have allowed too many wolves to be killed since the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lifted protections across most of the Lower 48 states in January.

The move was among Trump administration actions on the environment that Biden has ordered reviewed. Livestock farmers and ranchers say wolf numbers are too high.

