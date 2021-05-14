Roof repairs to begin soon on Vista Theater in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction on the roof of Negaunee’s historic Vista Theater is expected to begin in early summer.

The roof of the theater collapsed last August. The walls were shored over the winter to protect the inside of the structure from the weather.

Now, the Vista’s Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council advisory board says it is waiting to hear whether it will receive a grant to help pay for the roof repairs. Once the roof is complete, the electrical and heating systems will be redone.

Board president for the Vista Rusty Bowers says after the repairs are finished, the board plans to fully renovate the theater. An annex with a rehearsal space the size of the stage will be added. Because the theater will then be available during rehearsal periods, the Vista will begin showing movies.

“We really want to bring events back more than once every three months for a show,” said Bowers. “We figure if we can bring events downtown, more people will utilize the restaurants and the bars, and it’s going to help the economy for everybody.”

In the meantime, Bowers says the Vista Theater plans to hold events this summer outdoors and at other venues.

Bowers says the Vista is also looking for people to help count cans from the can drive last fall. So far, he says they’ve turned in more than $12,000 worth of cans and bottles. Volunteers usually count from 12:00 – 3:00 on Sundays. Contact the theater on Facebook for more information.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.