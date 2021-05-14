Preschoolers raise almost $7,000 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Round and round the Saint Francis preschoolers went around the track Friday with their favorite helmets and tricycles for the annual Trike A Thon.

“Usually about an half hour is about as long as they last,” Preschool and Daycare Director, Ellen Walters, said. “Then they get pretty tired. I have about three or four of them that will ride for the full hour and then they get to go home and crash when they get home.”

Hard work that Walters said helped raise $6,918 for new wagons at Saint Jude Children’s Hospital.

“Just with the amount of money we raised this year, they can buy 7 wagons,” Walters said. “Which are what they use to transport the children to get the various tests around the hospital.”

The fundraising was a group effort.

“The children take home pledge packets so it’s purely on the parents shoulders to do all of the fundraising for us,” Walters said. “They approach community members and family members.”

Walters started this initiative 14 years ago, bringing a piece of her hometown to the Upper Peninsula.

“I used to volunteer for Saint Jude in Las Vegas when I lived out in Las Vegas,” she said. “So, this has always been a charity that’s been really special to me.”

Not only does it help the kids at Saint Jude but it helps Saint Francis kids, too, because they learn bike safety rules.

The combined raised total over the 14 years is $28,330.94. The class this year raised the most money out of all the previous years.

