Advertisement

Michigan announces updated mask guidelines following CDC recommendations

This comes after the CDC released new recommendations Thursday and youth over the age of 12 could begin getting vaccinated.
Masking in Michigan.
Masking in Michigan.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced updated face mask guidelines Friday.

This comes after the CDC released new recommendations Thursday and youth over the age of 12 could begin getting vaccinated.

In Michigan, here are the updates announced Friday:

  • The outdoor mask order is lifted completely.
  • The order for wearing masks indoors is also completely lifted for those that have been fully vaccinated.
  • For those that are unvaccinated, the indoor mask order will remain in effect until July 1.

The new order takes effect Saturday, May 15, at 9:00 a.m.

To read the entire release on the new order, click here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
A Wisconsin woman won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 Grand Wild Time instant game.
Wisconsin woman wins $300K with Michigan Lottery ticket bought in Iron Mountain
Remo Valetino Perry mugshot.
Marquette man arrested on child sexually abusive material charges
Mugshot for Matthew John Ance.
Iron Mountain man faces 12 charges related to possession of child sexually abusive material
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Japan, the International Olympic Committee says...
COVID-Japan: Growing concerns on holding Olympic games
No vaccine, no job. Delta Air Lines lays out the law for future recruits.
Delta CEO to future hires: No jab, no job
No vaccine, no job. Delta Air Lines lays out the law for future recruits.
New workers must be vaccinated, Delta CEO says
FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, a Northwell Health nurse injects Local 28 Sheet Metal...
Fully vaccinated can drop the masks, skip social distancing