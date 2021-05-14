Michigan announces updated mask guidelines following CDC recommendations

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced updated face mask guidelines Friday.

This comes after the CDC released new recommendations Thursday and youth over the age of 12 could begin getting vaccinated.

In Michigan, here are the updates announced Friday:

The outdoor mask order is lifted completely.

The order for wearing masks indoors is also completely lifted for those that have been fully vaccinated .

For those that are unvaccinated, the indoor mask order will remain in effect until July 1.

The new order takes effect Saturday, May 15, at 9:00 a.m.

