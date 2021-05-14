MDOT: I-75 Rebuilding Michigan accelerated project under way in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) I-75 Rebuilding Michigan accelerated project is now underway in Chippewa County.

MDOT will invest $9.1 million to resurface 8.4 miles of I-75 from north of M-80 to north of M-28 in Chippewa County. Work includes cold milling, asphalt resurfacing, joint repairs, culverts, ramp extensions, guardrail, and pavement markings.

This project is being accelerated through funding made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic.

The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state’s infrastructure.

Work began Monday, May 10, and is expected to be completed Oct. 15, 2021.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

MDOT say one lane will be open in each direction using traffic shifts, and that this project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety.

