Mackinac Bridge Authority to hold May 18 meeting about Labor Day bridge walk

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) will meet in an online special session at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, to discuss the Annual Bridge Walk currently scheduled for Labor Day.

The meeting will be conducted on the Microsoft Teams platform, and will be available for public viewing through Livestream at https://livestream.com/mdot/mbameeting05182021, or YouTube (with closed captioning) at https://youtu.be/SFtj6o2T5Do.

This meeting will be conducted in a virtual format under provisions of Mackinac County’s resolution and extension of a Local State of Emergency.

“Last year the Mackinac Bridge Authority made the very difficult decision to cancel the Annual Bridge Walk due to COVID-19,” said Authority Board Chairman Patrick “Shorty” Gleason. “While we all hope this year’s walk can proceed as usual, we need to consider the remaining uncertainty about what effect the pandemic could have on our event that is now just a few months away.”

Comments can be submitted online prior to and during the meeting; comments received before 3 p.m. Monday will be provided to the board prior to the meeting.

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or CurryO@Michigan.gov as soon as possible.

