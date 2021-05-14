Advertisement

LSCP partners with US Chamber of Commerce to offer new programs, services

The LSCP knows this partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is especially important now while we try to navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lake Superior Community Partnership and U.S. Chamber of Commerce logos.
Lake Superior Community Partnership and U.S. Chamber of Commerce logos.
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) has partnered with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to provide its members with valuable new programs and services.

Through the U.S. Chamber’s Federation Partnership program, small business members in good standing with the LSCP will now receive the benefits of U.S. Chamber membership. This new member benefit is provided at no additional cost to LSCP Partners.

“The opportunity to partner and collaborate with the US Chamber of Commerce could not have come at a better time. In today’s climate, we know the value of advocacy, promotion, education, and networking. By partnering with the US Chamber we will further encourage economic development through the shared common goal of helping businesses connect and thrive,” said LSCP CEO, Sarah Lucas.

In addition to the LSCP’s benefits partners already enjoy, the U.S. Chamber membership provides access to members-only sections of uschamber.com, including thousands of small business tips and tools, discounts on services, uschamber.com weekly e-newsletter, the U.S. Chamber’s monthly flagship publication at uschamber.com and timely communications alerting small businesses to pressing legislation or policy initiatives.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce received a listing of LSCP partners to determine who is qualified for U.S. Chamber benefits. The LSCP knows this partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is especially important now while we try to navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By joining the Federation Partnership, the LSCP is helping the U.S. Chamber’s effort to build the nation’s largest grassroots advocacy network. The U.S. Chamber will alert and mobilize LSCP partners on national issues ranging from taxes to technology to transportation. This ever-growing coalition of small businesses allows the U.S. Chamber to present a strong, unified voice for business in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing more than 3 million businesses and organizations of every size, sector, and region. Learn more clicking here.

The Chamber of Commerce membership is one of three memberships LSCP Partners can take advantage of. The second membership being with the Small Business Association of Michigan.

Questions about LSCP partnerships? Contact Megan O’Connor at 906-226-6591 ext. 105 or megan@marquette.org.

About: The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) is the region’s leading resource for economic development, providing a wide variety of affordable and effective development services. The LSCP helps its partners make the connections that matter – between businesses, organizations, leaders, and legislators, and provides a powerful legislative voice for programs and policies that strengthen the regional economy. More information on the Lake Superior Community Partnership can be found at www.marquette.org.

