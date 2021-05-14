Advertisement

Lawmakers OK COVID-19 spending bills; budget chief concerned

Under a $3.3 billion plan sent to the Senate by the Republican-led House, some federal funding would go toward payroll costs.
Michigan budget graphic.
Michigan budget graphic.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan legislators have approved mid-year spending bills, including billions of federal coronavirus relief to boost pay for frontline government workers, incentivize unemployed people to return to work and upgrade infrastructure.

Under a $3.3 billion plan sent to the Senate by the Republican-led House, some federal funding would go toward payroll costs and free up state dollars to pay the Flint water crisis settlement - instead of borrowing - and partially replenish an unemployment benefits fund.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration questioned the bill, saying federal guidance states COVID-19 funds cannot be used to pay down debt and finance legal settlements.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
A Wisconsin woman won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 Grand Wild Time instant game.
Wisconsin woman wins $300K with Michigan Lottery ticket bought in Iron Mountain
Mugshot for Matthew John Ance.
Iron Mountain man faces 12 charges related to possession of child sexually abusive material
Remo Valetino Perry mugshot.
Marquette man arrested on child sexually abusive material charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Michigan budget graphic.
Lawmakers begin passing budget bills; no deal with Whitmer
Michigan elections.
Michigan set to begin public hearings on redistricting
Ryan Report - May 9, 2021
League of Women Voters' logo, Michigan map and U.S. flag graphic.
League of Women Voters Upper Michigan chapters to host county redistricting webinar next week