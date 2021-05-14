Advertisement

Lake Antoine Campground in Iron Mountain under repair

Lake Antoine County Park in Iron Mountain.
By Mary Houle
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
IRON MOUTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular Iron Mountain campground may not see campers this summer.

Lake Antoine Park and Campground is under major construction after many leaks were found in the water lines.

Further investigation found extensive damage to the 60-year-old lines, which are now being replaced.

The campsites are all closed with no set date to re-open.

Barbara Kramer, a Dickinson County Commissioner, says they are trying to repair the lines as fast as possible.

“Believe me, we’ve been working so hard on this park that we didn’t want this to happen, at all. We wanted to be fully open this year,” says Kramer. “And we were looking forward to a wonderful camping season but at this point in time it just doesn’t seem that it’s gonna happen as quickly as we would like.”

Kramer says the park is still open for day use.

