Houghton man arrested on meth charge following 3-month investigation

EWEN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Houghton man was arrested in Ontonagon County Thursday following a three-month drug investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET).

The 39-year-old man faces a 20-year felony charge of Possession with Intent to Delivery Methamphetamine.

UPSET detectives had information the suspect has been bringing in large quantities of methamphetamine to Houghton County for several months. Detectives determined the suspect was traveling back from Minnesota on May 13. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team pulled him over for a traffic stop on M-28 near Ewen.

An exterior search of the vehicle was conducted by the MSP Negaunee Post K-9 Unit, which indicated that illegal drugs were in vehicle. During a search of the vehicle and passengers, troopers discovered a quarter pound of methamphetamine that the driver was trying to hide. Detectives also seized cell phones and other drug paraphernalia used to smuggle illegal drugs.

The suspect was taken to the Ontonagon County Jail and his name will be released following his arraignment in Ontonagon County’s 98th District Court. The case is being reviewed by the Ontonagon County Prosecutor’s office and additional charges are expected.

The MSP–Hometown Security Team, MSP-Negaunee Post K-9 Unit and the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office assisted UPSET in the arrest and investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

