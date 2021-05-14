Advertisement

Healthcare workers at UPHS Bell receive free lunch

Fox Negaunee paid for a local food truck to provide pizza for all the employees.
Smelted Wood Fired Pizza was at Bell to serve food to the employees.
By Mary Houle
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Fox Negaunee paid for a local food truck to provide pizza for all the employees at UPHS Bell today.

This was to celebrate a 3-week long recognition of hospital staff; with Hospital Week this week, Nurse’s Week last week, and EMS Week next week.

Steve Wallner, a Pharmacist at Bell, says support from the community has been abundant in the past year.

“It’s nice to see Fox Negaunee, who’s a big sponsor for a lot of things, to come out and just show their support,” says Wallner. “Getting us free pizza, it’s seems like a small thing, but it’s really nice for the staff to realize that they are recognized by some of the bigger companies around.”

Bell hospital thanks its employees for continuing to provide care to the community during the pandemic.

Smelted Wood Fired Pizza was at the hospital from 11a.m. to 1p.m.

