Former UP priest pleads guilty in Dickinson County case

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A former priest in the Upper Peninsula has pleaded guilty to the remaining sex abuse case against him.

75-year-old Gary Jacobs pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ontonagon County last month.

Friday afternoon, Jacobs pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct 2nd degree in Dickinson County. The plea agreement spans both counties. Other aspects of the deal include:

Jacobs will serve between eight and 15 years on each of the five total counts, which will run concurrently

Lifetime sex offender registration on the three counts of CSC 1st degree

Tier II registration on the CSC 2nd degree charge

All victims – those involved in the charged cases and those who came forward since – can speak at sentencing if they wish

Jacobs will undergo sex offender counseling

Lifetime electronic monitoring when released

“I am proud of the work done by our clergy abuse team to reach this plea agreement,” Nessel said. “None of this would be possible without the courageous victims who have been willing to share their stories in order to achieve justice.”

A sentencing date in Dickinson County is set for Friday, July 2, at Noon eastern. In Ontonagon County, Jacobs’ sentencing date is set for Tuesday, May 25, at 10:00 a.m. eastern.

This plea agreement will result in the harshest prison sentence handed down thus far in the Michigan Attorney General’s clergy abuse investigation. Previously, former downstate priests Patrick Casey and Brian Stanley pleaded guilty in their respective cases.

