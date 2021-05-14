Dickinson Trail Network looking for volunteers to help clean-up trails in Norway

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson Trail Network is meeting on Sunday to clean up the Ogee Network Trails in Norway.

The clean-up will include the newly built trail, 38 Special, that was just completed yesterday.

The Trail Network Director, Saunja Morgan, says the new trail will help bring some history back into the small town.

“Norway used to be called the City of Trails back in the mining days, and we just want to bring that back for the enthusiasts; the people who like to hike and bike,” says Morgan. “It’s really uplifting knowing that we are doing something good for the community.”

The clean-up will start at 1p.m. at the Strawberry Lake baseball fields.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves and garbage bags.

