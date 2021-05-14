Advertisement

Copper Range Depot to open soon

It might be your new favorite place to eat in all of the Copper Country.
The Copper Range Depot used to be a train station. Now, it's going to be a restaurant.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The newest Lakeshore Blvd. restaurant in Houghton is close to opening.

Created by the same owners as Roy’s Pasties, the Copper Range Depot has already hired its main chef.

The owners said the restaurant will ideally open within the next six weeks.

Future diners can expect a family-style restaurant, featuring American food.

However, Co-Owner Trisia Narhi said she will showcase special menu items with a southern twist.

“I come from a southern family, and I miss a lot of the foods that I’ve grown up eating,” said Narhi. “So we’ll be featuring some of those items.”

Currently, the restaurant is still hiring and needs 23 more employees before opening.

