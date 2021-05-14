Advertisement

Comic artist’s work on display

Come down and check it out!
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, you can see the fantasy comic exhibit at the Copper Country Community Arts Center featuring works made by Houghton native Gray Kotila.

Kotila said their work is inspired by comics they read with their mother growing up.

Additionally, their art features LGBTQ+ characters, adding more representation in art and storytelling.

“Creatively, I think comics offer interesting challenges,” said Kotila. “They don’t offer it like any other visual medium. You can be a great illustrator, and not that great at comics so it’s kind of like learning a new art form.”

Kotila’s showing runs until May 29, and they hope people stop by to check out the exhibit.

