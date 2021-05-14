Advertisement

Columbus, Ohio, reaches $10M settlement for family of Andre Hill

Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, discusses the police shooting of Andre Hill at a news conference...
Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, discusses the police shooting of Andre Hill at a news conference attended by Hill's daughter, Karissa, center, and sister Shawna Barnett, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Karissa Hill said she considered her father an "everything man" because he did so many things.(Andrew Welsh-Huggins | AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s capital city has reached a $10 million settlement for the family of Andre Hill, a Black man who was fatally shot by a white Columbus police officer in December as he emerged from a garage holding a cellphone.

The settlement announced Friday is the largest in city history.

The city attorney says no amount of money will bring Hill back to his family, but called the settlement an important and necessary step in the right direction.

The settlement will also rename a city gym frequented by Hill.

The officer who shot Hill was fired and has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder.

