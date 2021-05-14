Chassell trails to build historic boardwalk

CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - Down and off the Chassell Trails by Pike Bay sits an old and overgrown shoreline where logging mills once thrived.

Eventually, the logging mills moved on.

But, what still stands is a rich history that MTU Student James Schwaderer is in charge of researching to shine a light on the past.

“What we’re going to do is make a trail and boardwalk through the grounds where the mill used to stand as a way to get people out into this landscape,” said Schwaderer.

The history will be on display on signs along the new trail and boardwalk.

People will be able to learn all about the rich history of Chassell, and the logging mills that used to be abundant.

On the project is Chassell Twp’s Planning Commission, MTU’s Archeology Department and Chassell Schools.

“A lot of [these people] have lived in Chassell their whole lives,” said Marco Guidotti, a social studies teacher at Chassell Schools. “Looking for a way to learn some history outside of the classroom.”

Guidotti explained that since Pike Bay is so close to the school it’s an excellent opportunity to get the kids outside and learning once the project is completed.

“Helping re-establish that connection I think is going to be [big],” said Chassell Twp. Planning Commission Vice-Chair, Keith Meyers. “Another important part of it will be from an economic-development standpoint, to have a place like this for people who are interested in history to make a stop.”

Currently, the group is working on GPS tagging and flagging the trail to collect data for a building permit.

Assuming all goes to plan, Meyers explained the whole project could be completed this summer.

